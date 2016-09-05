Suspects may include bar association members and political appointees.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau’s (VACB) inquiry into the disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against former Kerala Excise Minister K. Babu is inching closer to certain other “higher-ups and confidantes” in his previous office.

Indications are that the potential list of suspects includes certain Kerala Bar Hotels Association (KBHA) members, political appointees, and Excise officials.

Former ministers have rarely been prosecuted in Kerala in DA cases. Hence, the one against Mr. Babu was widely viewed as a watershed case and the onus is on the VACB to make it a watertight one. The DA provision in the Prevention of Corruption Act was stringent.

It also puts the burden of proof on the suspect.

The political and legal import of the case has made it imperative for the agency to review all serious complaints against the Excise Ministry, including those related to allotment of bar licences and suspected links with the spirit mafia, during the 2011-16 period.

Former Leader of the Opposition V.S. Achuthanandan had raised the “spirit mafia link allegation” in the Assembly in connection with the seizure of 7,500 litres of spirit from a tanker lorry ostensibly carrying sodium silicate (a chemical agent used for colouring coir product) near Aryankavu check-post in 2014.

A subsequent investigation by the Special Branch police, Kollam, had found the prime suspect in the case had transferred huge amounts of cash to the account of a person “closely associated” with the then powers that be.

The police had detailed the matter, including the statement of the suspect and bank account numbers, in a report filed to their higher-ups.

However, there was no follow up action. Other similar complaints under possible review might include KBHA working president Biju Ramesh’s allegation he had personally delivered the bribe to the Excise Minister’s office during the period.