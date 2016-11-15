Thousands of customers of private banks are in dire straits as there is not enough stock of currency in their branches. Most ATMs of private banks remained closed on Monday.

The situation in Thrissur, headquarters to three banks, South Indian Bank, Catholic Syrian Bank, and Dhanlaxmi Bank, is no different. Problem arises from the imbalance between demand and supply. Usually, banks collect money from other branches or banks if there is currency shortage. But now, all banks face the same problem, of fund shortage, banking sources said. The cash crunch is expected to be solved in the coming week when the supply gets stabilised, they added. Meanwhile, customers who withdraw cash using cheques complain that many banks are providing only notes of the denomination of Rs.2,000.

A.K. Thomas, a retired teacher, who received five notes of Rs.2,000 when he withdrew Rs.10,000 on Monday, wonders where he will go for change. “No one is ready to give balance. I can’t even buy essential goods with these notes.”