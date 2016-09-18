Mohanlal will play the lead in Prithviraj’s directorial debut Lucifer

So, Prithiviraj is turning director.

For those who know the actor, the news would not have come as a big surprise. His interest in films has never been limited to acting; he has shown interest in different aspects of film-making.

Mohanlal will play the lead in Prithviraj’s directorial debut, which has been titled Lucifer . The script will be written by Murali Gopy.

“Prithviraj had told me about directing a film some time back,” Murali told The Hindu over phone from Hyderabad, where he is shooting for Tian , which also stars Prithviraj and Indrajith.

“When I narrated him the story of Lucifer , he liked it and asked me to work on the script.”

Murali has written the script of Tian as well; it is directed by G.N. Krishnakumar. Among his screenplays are Ee Adutha Kaalathu and Left Right Left . He has made his mark as an actor too, with films like Left Right Left , Lukka Chuppi , Thappana and Bhramaram . “I am not sure if I would be acting in Lucifer ,” he said. “It is too early to talk about the cast other than Mohanlal.”

Interestingly, it was with a Mohanlal film that Murali began his second innings in Malayalam cinema.

He had played one of the main roles in Blessy’s Bhramaram , five years after making his debut with Rasikan.

He said he was not surprised at all with Prithviraj’s decision to become a director.

“He is a keen student of cinema,” he said.

“He has good technical knowledge about films.”

