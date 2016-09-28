Governor P. Sathasivam presenting the Amrita Keerti Puraskar to writer Ambalappuzha Gopakumar at a function got up at Amritapuri to celebrate the 63rd birthday of Mata Amritanandamayi on Tuesday.— Photo: C. Suresh Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said Mata Amritanandamayi’s initiative to build toilets have been a great help for his Swachh Bharat programme.

“Amma has pledged to contribute Rs.100 crore towards sanitation efforts in Kerala. This pledge includes the construction of 15,000 toilets for the poor.”

Addressing the 63rd birthday celebrations of Mata Amritanandamayi held at Mata Amritanandamayi Math in Amritapuri near here through videoconferencing from Delhi, Mr. Modi formally declared that the construction of 2,000 toilets under this programme by the Math had been completed. These toilets were formally handed over to the beneficiaries at the function.

The Prime Minister said Mata Amritanandamayi was always keen to help the world’s poor especially in meeting their five basic needs of food, shelter, health care, education, and livelihood.

“Devotion to God and dedication to the poor is thus the message that I have personally taken from my association with Amma,” Mr. Modi said.

At the function, Governor P. Sathasivam presented this year’s Amrita Keerti Puraskar to writer and historian Ambalappuzha Gopakumar.

Take the green path: Mata

The Mata said environment protection was one of the greatest issues mankind faced today.

“In the past, our ancestors had no need to take any extra effort to protect nature because their very way of life protected Nature. If only we would walk along the path shown by our ancestors, we could easily find solutions to the problems we are facing in this area,” she said at the function.

The Mata says terrorism has become one of humanity’s foremost problems, “robbing society of its peace.” Statistics show that around 1,200 large-scale terrorist attacks have taken place in various parts of the world in 2016 alone.