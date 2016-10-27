Ginger price falls to Rs. 950 a bag from Rs. 1,500 last year

The slump in the market price of ginger, a sharp decline in production owing to climatic vagaries and dearth of labour are the major concerns of ginger farmers who have cultivated ginger in the district and various parts of Karnataka.

The spot price of ginger in Wayanad market on Wednesday was Rs. 950 to Rs.1,000 a bag (60 kg) as against Rs.1,500 a bag during the corresponding period last year.

It was Rs.2,500 to Rs.2,800 a bag two years ago.

A huge arrival of the produce in Wayanad and Karnataka markets after a premature harvest owing to the drought-like situation in major ginger growing areas was the major reason for the current fall in price, P.V. Eliyas, a ginger trader at Meenangadi, told The Hindu .

Gopi Keezhanikkal, a farmer at Cheeramkunnu, said he had invested nearly Rs.3.5 lakh to cultivate the crop on one acre of leased land, but he was compelled to take premature harvest owing to the dry weather and a fungal disease affected the crop.

“I got only 80 bags of ginger after the harvest,” Mr. Gopi said adding that he had no idea how to recoup the investment.

More than 10,000 acres of land in the district utilised for ginger cultivation this season. The condition of the Keralite farmers who had cultivated the crop on leased land in various parts of Karnataka was no different, Navrang Mohanan, general secretary, All India Ginger Growers' Association (KGGA), said.

The area of ginger cultivation had increased nearly threefold this season because of good price since the past two years, Mr. Mohanan said. An average yield of ginger rhizomes from an acre is 18 to 20 tonne but, this season it declined to 10 to 12 tonne, he said.

About 18,000 farmers in the State had cultivated the crop on nearly 80,000 hectares of leased land in Karnataka alone this year. Many of them were forced to take premature harvest due to climate change, he said.