The fifth President’s Trophy boat race on the Asramam creek of the Ashtamudi Lake will be held in the evening of November 1. Fifty boats from various categories, including 15 snake-boats, will be competing in the race.

Mayor V. Rajendrababu told mediapersons that registrations of boats for competing in the race will end on October 24. The cash prize for the first four winners will be Rs.1.50 lakh, Rs.1.25 lakh, Rs.1 lakh and Rs.75,000 respectively.

Bonus

In addition to that a bonus of Rs.1.75 lakh each will be paid to the snake-boats that win the first eight positions in the race. The remaining eight snake-boats will be given a bonus of Rs.1.40 lakh each. To herald the event, cultural programmes will be organised in the city from October 26.

Mr. Rajendrababu said that in connection with the event a souvenir showcasing the social and cultural arenas of Kollam will be launched.

Vanchipattu

On October 31, a cultural procession and a Vanchipattu programme in which more than 1,000 students will be singing together will be held.