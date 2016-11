Power supply to areas under the following electrical sections will be regulated on Saturday: Girinagar – Temple Road, Muttathil Lane ( 9 a.m. to 5 p.m); Panangad – Udayathum Vaathil, Maadavana, Panchayat Valavu (9 a.m. to 2 p.m.); Tripunithura – Choice, Sail, Aliyar Bridge, Star Homes, Vaimedhi Road, Chathari (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Thrikkakara West – Padamugal, Chelakkara, Thaanapadam, Indira Junction, Rajiv Junction, Satellite, Palachuvadu, Daivathammugal, Methakkulam, NGO Quarters, Mary Matha School, Kudilimukku, Desiyamukku (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Thrikkakara – Athani, Vaayanasala, Manakkakadavu, Vikasavani, Navodaya, Millumppady, Themgodu, Pallathuppady, Noyal Fort Valley, Vanachira (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); College – Fine Arts Hall, Fisheries, Church Landing Road, Warriam Road (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.); Vennala – Medical Centre, Ammanchery Lane, NH Bypass, Sreekala Road (9 a.m. to 3 p.m.); Vypeen – Karthedam, IL Alexander, Elamkunnapuzha Temple, Pallamppilli, Pukkadu (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Palarivattom – Press Club Road, Corporation (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.); Maradu – Vikram Sarabhai, Poonithura Palace, Thamarasseri, Niravathu Road, BTC, Shastri Nagar, Lakeshore, INTUC East, Santhivanam area,

east of Highwayppally (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)