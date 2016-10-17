Power supply to Kannamaly, Nambiapuram, Valiathodu, Pazhangadu, Kalathara, Enjakkal, Rajaji Road-Mullasery Canal Road corridor, Kallupalam, Thottumkathara, Palathuruth, Kumaranasan Nagar, Vettuveli, Aranjani Road, Padamukal, Chelakkara, Thanapadam, Indira Junction, Rajiv Junction, Palachuvadu, Vyttila Janata Road, Shine Road, Major Road, Paradise Road, SA Road, Aisha Road, Pump House, Masjid Road, Thammanam-Karanakodam Road, Cheranaloor Ferry, Loretto School Road, Moolamkuzhi and Karuvelippady will be regulated on Monday.
Updated: October 17, 2016 05:34 IST
power shutdown
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Latest in this section