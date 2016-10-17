Power supply to Kannamaly, Nambiapuram, Valiathodu, Pazhangadu, Kalathara, Enjakkal, Rajaji Road-Mullasery Canal Road corridor, Kallupalam, Thottumkathara, Palathuruth, Kumaranasan Nagar, Vettuveli, Aranjani Road, Padamukal, Chelakkara, Thanapadam, Indira Junction, Rajiv Junction, Palachuvadu, Vyttila Janata Road, Shine Road, Major Road, Paradise Road, SA Road, Aisha Road, Pump House, Masjid Road, Thammanam-Karanakodam Road, Cheranaloor Ferry, Loretto School Road, Moolamkuzhi and Karuvelippady will be regulated on Monday.

