Power supply will be regulated on Tuesday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to the following places: Kaloor section: Sastha Temple Road, Manappatty Parambu; Thevakkal section: Pathadippalam to Toll Junction and Netaji Nagar to Kaippadamugal areas; Kumbalangi section: Poopana to Kumbalangi north end, Kallancherry, Azheekkakam and St. Mary’s; Palluruthy section: Kumbalangi Vazhi, Dolley’s Convent and Janatha Junction;

Thrikkakara section: Central Excise and TV station premises; Thrikkakara West: Pulikkilam and nearby areas; Girinagar section: Elamkulam Junction to Mattalil Temple; Thoppumpady: Moolamkuzhy Beach Road to Nazreth, Statue Junction, Mathuttiparambu, Kallungulam junction; Thevara section: Konthuruthy and nearby areas, according to a press release from the Kerala State Electricity Board control room.