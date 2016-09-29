Power play at Meenvallom

2 years after commissioning, project has earned a profit of Rs. 5.76 crore

Two years after commissioning, the Meenvallom project in the Bharathapuzha river basin at Karimba near here has turned out to be a success, generating a profit of Rs 5.76 crore.

The project is India’s first mini-hydel power venture owned and operated by a local-self government.

Buoyed by the success, the Palakkad district panchayat is planning a micro-hydroelectric project utilising the tailrace water from Meenvallom to generate 8.4 mu. Three mini-hydel projects are also in the pipeline.

Talking to The Hindu , panchayat president K. Santhakumari said the Meenvallom project was able to generate 1,21,14,420 units of power up to July 31. The power was being sold to the Kerala State Electricity Board, with the utility paying Rs. 4.88 a unit to the panchayat.

Of the three mini-hydel projects, land acquisition for the power project close to the Chindillam waterfalls at Palakuzhy, near Kizhakkanchery, was almost over and construction works would begin soon.

The project would have a capacity to generate 1 MW. The district panchayat had bought seven acres of private land for the project and secured 0.3 hectares of forestland.

The second project would come up at Koodam, near Agali, in Attappady with an estimated generation capacity of 4.5 MW. The third would be at Chempukatti, near Kottopadam, at Mannarkkad where the power generation would be 6.5 MW.

Tapping the Meenvallom waterfalls, the Meenvallom project incurred minimum operational cost and, hence, the panchayat was expecting better margins in the coming years, Ms. Santhakumari said.

The panchayat also had plans to develop tourism at Meenvallom by introducing boating, trekking, wildlife watching etc., apart from offering facilities to watch the picturesque waterfalls.

“When we took up the idea of power generation, experts on local self-government were not in our favour. Now our project is winning worldwide attention and experts from many foreign countries are visiting Meenvallom to study the project. It is our humble model to solve energy deficiency,” said Ms. Santhakumari.