Power supply to some city areas will be regulated on Saturday. The areas that would be affected and the timings of regulation of the service are the following:Pattupurakkal near Thripunithura, Mekkara, Ayurveda College Kaniyavalli, Puthiyakav, Memana, Thandamkadavu, Ettunni. Sahridaya, Pavankulangara, Valiyathara, between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.; Udayathumvathil near Panangad, Panchayathu Valavu, Sree Krishna Temple, Ganapathy Temple, Madavana, and Kumbalam, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Manimala road near Edappally and adjoining areas, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.; Model Engineering College near Thrikkakara, V.C. Antony Road, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.;

Housing Board near Panampilly Nagar, Koamaramchathu Road, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Kalangattumoola near Thrikkakara, Santhi Nagar, Surabhi Nagar, Market, VSNL premises, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.; Kizhavana road near Thevara, Sales Tax office, Mattammal junction, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.