Temporary house numbers will be given to families, who live in Poramboke land, to help them avail themselves of power connection, Electricity Minister Kadakampilly Surendran has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the solar power plant of the Thrissur Corporation at Jaihind market on Saturday, the Minister said the local bodies had already been given direction in this regard.

“The objective of giving the temporary number is to provide power connection to all in the State. This should not be used to claim right for the land,” the Minister said.

The Minister said the disrupted works of power projects, including Pallivasal extension project and Kochi-Edamon transmission line, would be restarted in three months.

The projects would be commissioned in three years, the Minister added.

“More than 50 per cent of the Pallivasal extension project has already been completed. Acquiring land was creating problem for the Kochi–Edamon project. If commissioned earlier, the project would have reduced the transmission loss significantly.”

A project for which former Deputy Chief Minister Avukader Kutty Naha laid foundation 24 years ago still remained as a non-starter in Malappuram.

Steps would be taken to start that project too, he added.

The power needs of the State could not be fulfilled with small projects. We needed big projects too, Mr. Surendran noted.

Self-sufficiency

The attempt was to attain self-sufficiency in power production. The government would support people, who came forward to utilise alternative power sources, said the Minister.

The city Corporation had installed the solar plant at a cost of Rs.1.73 crore at Jaihaind market. In all, 772 panels had been installed on the top of three buildings. It was expected to generate 200 kilowatt power from the plant.