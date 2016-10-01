Survey on in five urban, 15 rural wards in Malappuram

A random survey is on to determine whether the filaria Mass Drug Administration (MDA) programme in the district can be ended. If the number of people carrying microfilaria worm is found to be less than one in thousand, the MDA programme, begun as part of the World Health Organisation (WHO)’s Global Limphatic Filariasis Elimination Programme, will be stopped in the district.

If MDA programme is withdrawn from Malappuram, there will be only one district left in the State to combat filaria on a mass scale. Palakkad is still to achieve the landmarks in the WHO-backed fight against filaria. Palakkad will have to continue with the MDA programme for some more time.

Drawn flak

The MDA programme carried out in 16 States, including Kerala, and five Union Territories had evoked criticism as Diethylcarbamazine Citrate (DEC) and Albendazole tablets were given to all people whether or not they carried the microfilaria worm. Everyone had to be given the tablets because districts were stipulated as an evaluation unit of the WHO.

Hotspot

Although Ponnani in Malappuram continues to be one of the filaria hotspots in the State, the district-wide night survey is likely to bring results that can win Malappuram a place out of the filaria map. The random survey is being conducted in five urban and 15 rural wards in the district.

District Malaria Officer B.S. Anil Kumar, who is in charge of the National Filaria Control Programme in Malappuram, said that filaria was brought down drastically and now remained confined only to 12 wards in Ponnani municipality. He said the survey was to decide whether the district needed to continue giving tablets to all its people or to focus on Ponnani.

The MDA was launched in all districts except Idukki, Wayanad and Pathanamthitta. The other districts, except Palakkad, made great strides in the fight against filaria in the past few years.

Filaria confined to 12 wards in Ponnani municipality