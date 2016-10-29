Stringent measures will hamper usual splendour

Minister E. Chandrasekhar’s assurance in the Assembly on conducting Thrissur Pooram fireworks has not cleared the confusion as the Explosives Department had sent a circular to the district authorities to abide by the Explosives Act 2008.

The stringent measures taken by the department, after banned chemicals such as potassium chlorate were found in samples collected from the fireworks used for last pooram, will create hurdles to conducting the fireworks in the usual manner.

The Additional District Magistrate had suspended the licences of fireworks contractors of the last pooram following the findings.

The measures will affect pyrotechnic displays at many religious places in central Kerala. The vigil against using banned chemicals such as potassium chlorate will be strengthened.

Meanwhile, fireworks manufacturers decided to stop production following action taken against the licensees of the pooram fireworks.

The Minister told the Assembly that there will not be any problem in conducting the pooram fireworks as it does not involve any competition.

However, the Explosives Department had sent a circular banning fireworks such as ‘gundu’ and ‘amittu’, which have high explosive capacity. The strict guidelines had been imposed against the backdrop of the Puttingal fireworks tragedy in Kollam.

The circular instructs the District Collector to inspect the display ground for security before providing permission for fireworks.

It also restricts fireworks display between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., which will affect many pyrotechnic shows, including at Thrissur Pooram.

The main fireworks of the pooram are usually conducted after 3 a.m. The circular asks to follow the guidelines of the Explosives Rule 2008.

Though these guidelines had been issued earlier, they were not followed strictly. The festival coordination committee has stated that they will follow the safety measures.