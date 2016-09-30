Drop in production, poor quality of pods reported

The considerable drop in rainfall during the month of August-September has negatively impacted the cardamom production.

As per estimate, there is a drop of above 30 per cent rainfall during the two months in the Cardamom Hill Reserve (CHR) areas.

According to Jose Kurien, a farmer at Anavilasam near Kumily, there will be a drop of over one-third in terms of total production in his farm. The spread of fungal diseases were largely reported in the plantations. He said the quality of pods are not up to the expected level though he had given good care to the plants. The green cardamom plucked had scratch marks. The climatic conditions were largely unfavourable this season, he said.