The first 150 days’ achievement of the Pinarayi Vijayan government was nothing but a series of political killings, Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) State secretary A.A. Azeez has alleged.

Inaugurating the RSP district leadership meeting here on Saturday, Mr. Azeez accused the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] of trying to whitewash former Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan who had to step down on charges of corruption and nepotism.

He said the Chief Minister’s office should be brought under the purview of the investigation into the corruption and nepotism charges against the former Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan. Mr. Azeez called for an investigation into the appointments of relatives and friends of various other ministers too in the backdrop of the Jayarajan episode.

The RSP leader alleged that the government was trying to sabotage the report submitted to the Centre by the previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government on the environmentally sensitive areas, excluding 123 villages. He said the populated villages should be excluded from the environmentally sensitive areas.

Mr. Azeez alleged that the Chief Minister who had taken a favourable stand towards the self-financing medical college managements had literally deceived the common people.

K.S. Sivakumar, RSP council member, presided the meeting.