District Police Chief A. Sreenivas on Wednesday suspended civil police officer K. Rajasekharan of Ottappalam police station for behaving in a way causing discomfort to 14 school girls who lodged a complaint against actor Sreejith Ravi, who alleged to have indecently exposed himself to them.

The students and their parents had sought action against the police office on duty at the station when they reached there with the complaint saying that the police had not only harassed them but also taken a stand favouring the accused. Mr. Sreenivas also recommended department-level inquiry against Additional Sub Inspector Adam Khan and two other civil police officers of the station.

It was following strong public outcry that the police had arrested the actor. After getting a complaint on lapses on the part of the police, District Collector P. Marikutty ordered an inquiry by Deputy Collector P.B. Nooh. The action by Mr. Sreenivas is as per recommendations made by the Sub Collector.

The 40-year-old actor is now on conditional bail after depositing Rs.1 lakh and surrendering his passport.