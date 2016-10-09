Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran has alleged that the Chief Minister is enforcing ‘police raj’ to suppress mass agitations.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Sudheeran said the State government was trying to drown in blood the agitations against the government.

Grenade

The incident of the police throwing grenade into the protest venue of the Youth Congress near the Secretariat gate against the government's ‘plundering’ in collaboration with the managements of self-financing colleges was an example of the enforcement of police raj. Accusing the government of being intolerant towards agitations, the KPCC president said a section of the police was prepared to resort to violence against the protesters at the behest of Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders, and another section of the force was remaining inactive and unwilling to react.

Pilot vehicles

Warning the government that this situation would lead to a breach of law and order, he said that though the Ministers in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government had announced that they would give up pilot vehicles, the Chief Minister was now travelling even in his home district with unprecedented police security.

Resignation sought

Mr. Sudheeran also demanded the resignation of Industries Minister E.P. Jayarajan for offering key posts in public section undertakings (PSUs) to his relatives and loyalists.

He alleged that recruitment to the PSUs was in clear violation of the norms prescribed by the government.

Disclosures about his alleged favouritism was a serious breach of his oath of office and he had no moral right to continue as Minister.

