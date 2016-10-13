Close on the heels of the recent arrest of two local youths in Kolkata for carrying illegal weapons, a team of police here have left for the West Bengal capital city to interrogate the duo in connection with their involvement in criminal cases in the district.

The police team headed by Manjeswaram sub inspector P. Pramod had left for Kolkata to interrogate Aboobackar Siddique, 28, resident of Bayar locality, and Shihabudeen alias Haris, 24, hailing from Achikkara, both falling under the Manjeswaram police station limits.

The duo were arrested recently by the Kolkata North Port police after they were found to have been carrying two 7 mm pistols along with rounds and were remanded to judicial custody there.

Aboobackar Siddique is an accused both in the Baligge Azees murder case and seeking Rs.40 crore ransom from an influential government contractor residing at Bevinje locality near here some two years ago and is suspected to be a known accomplice of Mangaluru-based underworld don Ravi Poojari.

The police team was investigating the circumstances over the duo’s dubious visit to Kolkata, police sources here said.

The police were also reportedly looking into the possible links the arrested youths have with the IS terror outfit.