Police take over probe of vehicle with diplomatic number plate

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has submitted the mahazar report of the high-end car that was plying in Parassala with diplomatic number plate, given exclusively to foreign diplomatic missions in the country, as part of handing over the inquiry to the police.

The report was handed over to the Circle Inspector, Parassala, on Wednesday evening by Motor Vehicle Inspector Anwar Moideen who seized the car on Saturday. The Parassala police will prepare a fresh mahazar report on Thursday as part of taking the vehicle, which is now parked on the premises of the Sub-RTO Parassala, into custody for carrying out the probe tasked to them and to register a criminal case.

The car was seized from the backyard of the house of Vipin of Aruvallur, Uramvila, Puzhikunnu, following a tip-off that four cars were running on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border with a diplomatic number plate. The State Transport Commissioner, Anil Kant, asked for a police probe after the ‘ówner’ failed to appear and produce the necessary documents before the MVD officials.

According to the MVI, the seven-seater sky blue colour car bearing the diplomatic registration plate 109 CD 13 had only logged in 80,000 km. The inquiry had found that the car was purchased in 2010 by the Israeli embassy in New Delhi. The officials had also cross checked the chassis number and engine number with the automobile dealer.

Instead of the white lettering on a light blue background in the number plates of vehicles owned by foreign consulates in the country, the lettering of the number plate of the seized vehicle is in black with a white background. But, the misuse of the number plate and the forgery went unnoticed even though the seized vehicle was running as taxi.

As there is no trace of other three vehicles that was plying in Parasala, the MVD is of the view that the same diplomatic number plate was used by the ‘owner’ in other vehicles to hoodwink the law-enforcers and to move freely. The officials are of the view that the inter-State automobile dealers specialising in second hand cars might have got the high-end car from the embassy on auction.