Five bombs sezied on Thursday

The district police have seized weapons, including 11 steel bombs and a large number of knives and swords, in raids conducted at Dharmadam over the past few days.

The police said five bombs were seized during the raid on Thursday. Six bombs were unearthed from the area on October 17. The police said the raids and vehicle-checks would continue as part of the efforts to curb political violence and to unearth weapons. The police said a few persons had been taken into custody.

On Wednesday, the police took into custody two Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and two Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers following their attempts to question the police action. The police also warned that people sheltering the accused would be booked.

The police said 15 criminal cases under non-bailable sections had been registered in Koothuparamba in connection with attacks on houses. Around 45 persons connected with the accused were are taken into custody for interrogation, the police said.