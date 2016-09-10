In an extensive and coordinated raid in different parts of the district, the police unearthed over-a-dozen country-made bombs and several swords on Friday.

The raids were conducted over the past two days under the direction of District Police Chief (DPC) Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin to seize weapons and unauthorised explosives and to arrest anti-social elements in view of the tense situation in parts of the district following the recent incidents of clashes.

Extensive raids were conducted at Muzhakkunnu, Thalassery, Chokli, Koothuparamba, and Kannur town police station limits.

Police personnel from Kozhikode and Wayanad districts and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and the Dog Squad were involved in the raids to assist the local police.

The DPC said that nine steel bombs were recovered from a cave near Noonjikkara Puthilot Madappura under the Muzhakkunnu police station limits.

Four other steel bombs were found from a nearby cave during the raids, he said.

Steel bombs

During the police search on Thursday, three steel bombs had been seized from Mudakkozhi and one steel bomb from Arayangad.

Three crude bombs had been found from Pannenpara under the Kannur Town police station limits, he said.

The DPC said that 12 swords were seized from Keecheri under the Valapattanam police station limits on Friday. A crude bomb was found at Gumuti under the Dharmadam police station limits.

Mr. Gurudin said the police raids would continue in the coming days in different parts of the district in an effort to end recurrent incidents of political violence here.