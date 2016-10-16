Nearly 60 questioned in connection with political murders

The district police are pursuing strong leads in their investigation into the two recent murders in attacks carried out by alleged rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) workers.

Police sources said that nearly 60 people have been rounded up for interrogation in connection with the murder of CPI(M) worker K. Mohanan at Valankichal, near Koothuparamba, on October 10 and the alleged retaliatory murder of BJP worker Ramith at Pinarayi on October 12. The police had on Friday arrested three BJP workers who allegedly conspired to murder Mohanan. The arrested have been identified as Roopesh, 21, Navajith, 24, and Rahul, 20. They were arrested from near the RSS office here.

“The three arrested in the first murder case were involved as facilitators and in conspiracy,” said District Police Chief Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin. He told The Hindu that the police had already got strong leads to those involved in the second murder.

Security strengthened

Security arrangements in the trouble-hit areas here have been strengthened. The police continue to be on high alert. They intensified vehicle checking and interrogated people involved in past incidents. One control room each has been opened at the two circles, the police said, adding that each circle has 10 mobile patrol units for round-the-clock patrolling in the areas.

Police sources said that though the local police officers involved in investigation the murder cases were under pressure from the rival parties, the only the real culprits, not those ‘arranged’ by the respective parties, would be arrested. Investigating officers said no surrender of supposed accused would be accepted.