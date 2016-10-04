Forged ones seized from distance education college

The Thalassery police have begun investigation into the seizure of forged degree certificates from a distance education college a few days ago to trace victims of the fraud and to find out if more people were involved in the racket.

The Thalassery police busted a racket involved in issuing forged certificates on September 29 when they raided Amrutha College which ostensibly conducted distance education courses.

Two in police net

The police then arrested Ajayan Vadakkayil from Pinarayi and Tintu B. Shaji hailing from from Vattiyurkavu in Thiruvananthapuram. They were administrators of the college. The police said that they were canvassing students to join the courses for the last four years without obtaining any affiliation from any university.

The forged certificates are of C.V. Raman University Bilaspur., Central India Board of High School and Intermediate Examination, New Delhi., Viswabharathi Gurukul Siksha Sangam, Tamil Nadu., Shobhit University, Meerut., Manav Bharathi University, Global Open University, Nagaland., CMJ University, Vigneswara Open School and National Institute of Open Schooling. The police also seized computer hard discs, laptop, printer and seals of different universities, among others.

When contacted, the Thalassery police said on Monday that the victims of the racket include people from different parts of the State including some who are working outside the State.

Bid to trace victims

The duo are now in police custody for questioning, the police said. Efforts were now under way to trace the victims and to find out other accused, if any, involved in the racket, they said. Details of the institutions are also being collected, they said.

The police also said that seized hard discs would be subjected to scientific examination. The police are also finding out details of assets acquired by the two accused using money collected from their victims. All bank accounts of the accused have been frozen.