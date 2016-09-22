The police here picked up Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) district secretary N. Haridas and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) Thalassery area committee member Vineesh from their residences at Thalassery in the early hours of Wednesday to question them in connection with the recent violence in some part of the district.

The Thalassery police said that two local functionaries of the rival parties were taken to the police station to verify their alleged role in supporting criminals who are being arrested in connection with the incidents of violence involving the BJP and the CPI(M).

The police also wanted to find out their motives behind their attempt to interfere with the investigation. Officers said that the two were picked up to send a clear message that registration of cases and arrests would not be limited to those directly involved in violence. Those who were found abetting crime would also be booked, the police said.

The police said that the two were later released on an assurance they would restrain workers of their respective parties from indulging in violence. The duo were released after they executed a self-bond.

The release, according to the police, followed pleas of leaders of the respective parties, who visited the police station to meet the two leaders in custody. District Police Chief Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin took the stand the political leaders who supported people accused of criminal acts and those interfering in police investigation would be arrested by the police. The police action followed an incident of bomb throwing at Eranholi near Thalassery late on Tuesday. Four people, including a woman, was injured in the incident.