Canines are all set to become a regular presence in patrols undertaken by the Kerala Police. As part of enhancing the responsibilities of the dog squad, they will be deployed for patrols, State Police Chief Loknath Behera has said.

At present, a squad comprised a tracker wing to track criminals and a sniffer wing to detect explosives, narcotics, and other substances. Emulating the system employed in other countries in law enforcement, the Kerala Police will create a patrol wing in the dog squad.

The police have sought the assistance of the Border Security Force (BSF) for training the dogs, Mr. Behera said in a statement issued here on Saturday.

As part of strengthening the dog squad, the police will purchase dogs, aged three to five months, of superior pedigree. While the breeds of German Shepherd and Labrador Retriever have been recommended for the sniffer and tracker wings, priority will be given to Rottweiler dogs in patrolling duties.

The dogs will be inducted into service on the basis of examinations of a government veterinary doctor. Relevant documents, including registration certificates, will also be scrutinised prior to purchasing the dogs.

Breeders interested in providing dogs should contact the ADGP, Armed Police Battalion, at 09497999994 or adgpapbn.pol@kerala.gov.in, or the SP, Headquarters at 09497996996 or sphqphq.pol@kerala.gov.in before September 10.