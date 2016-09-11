National » Kerala

KANNUR, September 11, 2016
Updated: September 11, 2016 00:56 IST

Police continue raids for weapons in tension-hit Kannur

  • Special Correspondent
Country-made bombs seized from arenas under the Muzhakkunnu police station limits in Kannur on Friday.
: The police continued its raids for weapons in the trouble-torn areas of Kannur district in Kerala for the third day on Saturday in view of the tense situation prevailing in some parts of the district following clashes between the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers.

Bombs recovered

The police action, conducted under the directive of the District Police Chief (DPC) Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin, has been launched to counter the escalating situation existing in the tension-hit areas where workers of the rival parties amassed weapons, including crude bombs, for use during outbreak of clashes.

The police said the raids for weapons would continue.

The police had recovered over a dozen crude bombs and several swords during the raids on September 9.

Campaign for information

Meanwhile, the police have launched a campaign urging the public to help the police by passing information on which the police could act.

The campaign highlighted the official mobile number of the DPC and another number to which the public could give tip-off via SMS, WhatsApp, or phone call on bomb-making, possession of explosive materials, people handling deadly weapons and those involved in anti-social activities, as also people engaged in sale of drugs.

Information could also be emailed to spknr.pol@kerala.gov.in, a release said.

Crime Stopper number 1090 can also be used to pass on information, it added.

