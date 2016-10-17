State Police Chief Loknath Behera releasing the logo of the State police athletic meet at a function in Kannur on Sunday— PHOTO: S.K. MOHAN

The logo of 45th Kerala Police Annual Games and Athletic Meet 2016 beginning in Kozhikode from October 20 was released by State Police Chief Loknath Behera at the Kerala Armed Police Battalion IV here on Sunday.

The logo was released at a function attended by senior police officers. The athletic meet will be held from October 20 to 22 at the Medical College Stadium in Kozhikode. Publicity committee chairman and District Police Chief K. Sanaykumar says more than 1,000 athletes, including those who represent the Indian police team at the international police athletic meet as also the Kerala Police team in the All India Police Meet, will participate in the three-day meet in Kozhikode.

All districts police teams, Armed Police Battalions, Kerala Police Academy, and Police Training College, Thiruvananthapuram, will participate in the 22 events for men, 13 events for women and four events for veteran men and women, the organisers have informed. Olympian P.T. Usha will be the chief guest at the opening ceremony and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be the chief guest at the closing function, they say.

As part of the publicity of the athletic meet, a football match between the Kerala Police Team, which won the Federation cup in the year 1990 and 1991, and the present Kerala Police Football team will be held at Kozhikode Corporation Stadium at 4 p.m. on October 18.

Former players Sharafali, Pappachan, I.M. Vijayayan, K.T. Chacko, Kurikesh Mathew, Sudheer, Habeeb Rahman, Rasheed, Kaladharan, Baburaj, Anson, Edison and Liston will be playing for the former team while seven players who represent Kerala State team, which represented Santhosh Trophy this year including its captain Rahul, will be in the field for the latter team.

Additional DGP Nithin Agrawal (Armed Police) and Inspector General of Police (Kannur Range) Dinendra Kashyap are also present at the logo releasing function.