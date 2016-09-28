The campaign, launched by the district police urging people to anonymously pass information to help the police to act against bomb-making, possession of explosive materials, and other anti-social activities in the wake of the tense situation in parts of the district following clashes between workers of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has yielding desired results.

The alert campaign launched by the District Police Chief Kori Sanjaykumar Gurudin earlier this month urged the public to tip him off via SMS, WhatsApp or phone call to help the police to act. The campaign highlighted the official mobile number of the DPC (9497996973) and another number (9744245157). Information could also be emailed to spknr.pol@kerala.gov.in or given on dialling Crime Stopper number 1090.

“More than 50 per cent of the seizure of weapons this month is after the launch of the campaign,” Mr. Gurudin told The Hindu .

He also said that the police were getting lot of false information meant to cause harassment to workers of the rival party. The police would only act after verifying all information they received, he noted.

In this month nearly 80 police raids were conducted so far. The police could unearth 21 ‘steel’ bombs, four ‘ice-cream’ bombs, 16 swords, one each dagger and country-made gun.

According to police sources in trouble-torn areas as the informers pass information by any anonymous means, workers or the rival parties involved in bomb-making, possession of explosives and weapons and other anti-social activities are expected to be worried over possibility of their betrayal by their fellow party workers themselves.

Since May this year, the police conducted nearly 500 raids during which, they seized 45 crude bombs including ‘steel’ bombs, 16 swords, four knives, two each guns and axes. The sources said that though local level police officers face pressure from the political leadership here, political interference is not allowed to influence policing to end political violence in the district.

Raids and searches will be regularly carried out to unearth illegal arms and explosives, they informed.