Thottapally Fishing Harbour Vikasana Samithi will undertake a fast on Monday demanding development of the second stage of the harbour. The samithi is also seeking resumption of dredging works to facilitate expansion of the harbour. The previous government had submitted a proposal to the union government for taking up works worth Rs.77 crore.

The union government was yet to give clearance for the project, according to the representatives of the samithi. ‘Nokkukooli’ was hampering the works associated with dredging at the harbour.

The public sector unit, IRE Limited, had done dredging operations earlier, free of cost.

Mineral sand was being separated there by the public sector company as per regulations, according to the samithi.