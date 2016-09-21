: In a setback to the Congress-led Opposition United Democratic Front, the Kerala Congress(M), which recently severed its over-30-year-old ties with the front, on Tuesday submitted a letter to Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan requesting him to accept the party as a separate block in the Assembly.

The letter was signed by party Chief Whip Roshy Augustine and legislative party secretary Mons Joseph, MLA.

The party, which contested as a UDF partner in the May 16 Assembly polls, has six MLAs in the 140-member Assembly.

The decision of the Kerala Congress(M) to sit as a separate block is a setback for the UDF. Its number in the Assembly will now come down to 41.

In its camp at Charalkkunnu in August, the KC(M), led by former Finance Minister K M Mani, had announced it’s decision to sever its ties with the UDF, of which it was a part for more than three decades.