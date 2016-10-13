Paper bag training programme given for plantation workers at Malakkappara.

Training for making paper bags given to plantation workers

An anti-plastic campaign has been initiated with an objective of making Malakkappara, a tribal plantation area at Athirappilly grama panchayat, free of plastic carrybags.

As part of the programme, training in making of paper/clothbag making has started for plantation workers as an alternative to plastic carrybags.

Training programme

The one-month long training programme, which will also enable the workers to find self-employment, has been organised jointly by the Forest Department, Hornbill Foundation and Malakkappara Tata Coffee Ltd.

Students of the Botany Research Department and NSS volunteers of M.E.S Asmabi College led the training.

Athirappilly panchayat president Thankamma Varghese highlighted the importance of making the area plastic-free and suggested the need to adopt the training programme as a self-employment scheme of the grama panchayat.

R. Delto, the Sholayar Forest Range Officer, offered support of the Forest Department for the effort.

The students took out an anti-plastic campaign rally from Malakkappara forest border to Tamil Nadu check post.

Local people, including plantation workers, people’s representatives and forest department officials, joined the campaign.

The NSS volunteers staged a street play ‘Érinju Theerum Munpe’ as part of the programme.