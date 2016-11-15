P.K. Sreemathy, MP, and District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali visiting the Chirakkal Chira at Chirakkal in Kannur on Monday.

14-acre pond filled with mud and plastic waste

Centuries-old Chirakkal Chira, the largest pond in the district, will be revived from its present, dilapidated state into a drinking water source.

This was announced by P.K. Sreemathy, MP, during her visit to the pond along with District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali on Monday. Efforts to revive the pond which was now in a state of disrepair would be accelerated.

The pond was now filled with mud and plastic waste, she said.

The 14-acre Chirakkal Chira in the outskirts of the town, owned by the erstwhile Chirakkal royal house, is proposed to be developed into a major source of drinking water for the Kannur Corporation area.

The proposal envisaged renovation of the pond by constructing side protection walls and also installation of water filtration systems.

Received nod

Ms. Sreemathy said that the Chirakkal house had agreed to give consent to the authorities to renovate the pond and to do other works to protect it from further destruction. The scheme to revive the pond was being launched as the State government was giving priority to protection and renovation of water resources, she added.

The District Collector said that the works to clean the pond would be carried out by March.

Chirakkal panchayat president A. Soman, Folklore Akademi secretary A.K. Nambiar, and Raveendra Varma Raja of the Chirakkal house were among those present.