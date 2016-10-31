Farmers to be given support for project over the next five years

The district panchayat has prepared a plan to make fallow land in the district cultivable over the next five years by offering support to farmers willing to revive cultivation.

The plan involves identification of fallow land and its revival for cultivation, with the cooperation of the farmers, in a phased manner over the next five years. The plan was announced by district panchayat president K.V. Sumesh at a meeting of functionaries of Padashekhara Samithis here recently.

The local body has launched the plan to give a fresh impetus to agriculture and as part of the food safety programme for ensuring uncontaminated agricultural produces.

A press release said the objective of the project was to change the existing situation in which farmers willing to cultivate were not getting proper aid and support. It envisaged constitution of the Padashekhara Samithis in each village in the district. Local farmers’ organisations, youths, National Service Scheme volunteers, agriculture clubs, and student police cadets would be roped in to be part of local-level panels to offer support to farmers.

The project also envisaged replacement of defunct agricultural machines with new ones as also repair and maintenance of old machines. Financial assistance would be offered to farmers to refurbish their machines, the release said. It added that a survey would be conducted to ascertain the number of farmers who required new machines. Safe agricultural management practices would be adopted. The panchayat would also take the initiative to make available trained agricultural workers for planting saplings and harvesting. Planting materials and manure would be provided at subsidised rates, it said.

Rainwater harvesting activities would be strengthened to recharge groundwater and ensure adequate water for irrigation.