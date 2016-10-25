A meeting of the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan district monitoring committee has decided to execute an action plan to curb school dropouts among tribal children in the district.

District Collector B.S.Thirumeni said that the action plan envisaged to collect the details of dropouts from tribal promoters in each locality and hand it over to ward members of the local administrative bodies concerned.

Members to visit hamlets

The ward members would visit the tribal hamlets concerned and bring back the children to schools after consulting their parents, he said.

As ward members and grama sabhas have a crucial role in the project,their active support will be ensured for the successful implementation of the action plan.

Coordination of depts

The coordination of various departments will also be ensured ,he said .

If a collective attempt is made, all the dropouts can be brought back to schools in two years, Mr. Thirumeni said.

District panchayat president T. Ushakumari presided.