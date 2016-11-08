The district administration and the district panchayat here on Monday chalked out an action plan to meet the drought situation anticipated in the district owing to deficient rainfall.

A meeting of officials and representatives of local bodies held here on Monday decided to implement panchayat-level activities to revive water resources that were in a state of disuse.

Inaugurating the meeting, District Collector Mir Mohammed Ali said water scarcity could be solved to a certain extent if the water resources left in a state of disuse could be cleaned and revived. Rainwater harvesting system should be made mandatory for new buildings, he said and called for inspections to ensure that water supplied through public water taps was not misused. He also highlighted the importance of creating awareness of water conservation among children. The water conservation message could thus be taken to families and society, he noted.

District panchayat president K.V. Sumesh presided. District Information and Public Relations Department Officer E.K. Padmanabhan presented the topic.

The rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharging works planned included digging rainwater pits, construction of bunds in homesteads, renovation of defunct ponds and groundwater wells, repair of check bunds constructed across streams and rivulets and water conservation campaigns.