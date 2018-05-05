Pinarayi Vijayan issues orders to provide all assistance for NEET candidates

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed all District Collectors and District Police Chiefs to arrange help-desks and facilitation centres at all major railway stations and bus stations in Kerala.

The order has been issued to assist the large number of students who are expected to appear for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) in various centres in the State on Sunday.

While thousands of candidates have been allotted exam centres in places other than their home districts, several candidates were also likely to arrive from the neighbouring States, particularly Tamil Nadu.

Mr. Vijayan has ordered the revenue and police authorities to ensure that the candidates were able to travel without any hindrance. The authorities concerned have also been directed to assist those requiring accommodation and also ensure the support of local populace for the same.