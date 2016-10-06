After court verdict that will enable 3 private medical colleges to collect exorbitant fees.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said that the State government will file an appeal against the ruling of the High Court of Kerala that favoured three private medical colleges to conduct admissions with higher fees.

Speaking to journalists at the Kozhikode Government Guest House on Thursday , Mr. Vijayan said that the Commissioner of Entrance Examinations would conduct the admissions following the directive of the Supreme Court as of now. The position of the government was very clear and that was not to burden the students with a higher fee structure, he added.

Hefty fees

The High Court had allowed the Kannur Medical College to collect Rs. 10 lakh ; Karuna Medical College, Rs 7.5 lakh and KMCT Medical College, Rs. 10 lakh. However the admission to these colleges would be based on the Supreme Court decision after the government appealed against the High Court verdict.

“Any court ruling can be questioned only through the court itself. That is what the government is trying to do, ” the Chief Minister said.

‘One of the biggest paradoxes’

Mr. Vijayan said that one of the biggest paradoxes in the ongoing issue was the protest of the opposition parties which questioned the fee structure of Rs 2.5 lakh a year still remained silent when private medical management collected Rs 10 lakh yearly fees. The opposition parties had never questioned the three private medical managements collecting exorbitant fees, he said.