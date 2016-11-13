Chief Minister Pinaryai Vijayan lighting a lamp marking the grand finale of the Year of Mercy in Kottayam on Saturday.

The grand finale of the Year of Mercy, being observed by the Catholic Church, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister welcomed the humanitarian work being done by the Church.

According to him, the housing projects, palliative care, and educational and health-care initiatives being taken up by the Church were a model for others. He also said the Church would be able to contribute much to the initiatives launched by his government in a mission mode, which would include a total housing project, the Harithakeralam project, and ecological conservation projects.

Major Archbishop Cardinal Baselius Clemis, head of the Syro-Malankara Church, Archbishop Soosai Pakiam M. of the Latin rite, Archbishop Mathew Moolekkatt, head of the Knanaya Catholic archdiocese, and others spoke on the occasion.