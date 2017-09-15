Pinarayi flays Centre’s inaction over killings

People taking a pledge against violence at a protest meeting organised in Thiruvannanthapuram on Friday against the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

more-in

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has criticised the Central government for not intervening decisively when people are attacked and murdered in the name of their religion, opinions, and choice of food.

He was speaking after inaugurating a protest meeting organised by the State Youth Welfare Board and the Kerala University Union here on Friday against the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh.

“Last week, we heard one BJP MLA from Karnataka saying that Gauri Lankesh would have been alive if she did not speak out against the RSS. That was an open threat to murder. Things that should not have happened in a secular, diverse democracy have happened in the past few years. The fact that the Central government has not taken any action on such issues is not a coincidence," he said.

He said Gauri Lankesh, who had always maintained a strong secular stand, was murdered by those who feared her voice and writings.

“Mahatma Gandhi was murdered by those who were intolerant towards the stands that he had taken. The same intolerance can be seen in the murders of Gauri Lankesh, Narendra Dabholkar, Govind Pansare and M.M.Kalburgi. All of them had only their pens as their weapons. All of them were murdered by those who feared their voices and their writings. Those who take up arms do so from the realisation that they cannot resist using their ideas and ideologies. The atmosphere that is existing in the country now aids such killings,” he said.

The CM said the forces of intolerance are making attempts to take the country back to the dark ages.

“Whatever rights that exist, whatever freedoms that we enjoy, were not someone’s favour to us. These were won by long periods of struggles and sacrifices. Even our Kerala had a dark past when casteism ruled the roost, when humans could not live as humans. We have to stand up strongly against any attempts to bring back those days,” he said.

Filmmaker Lenin Rajendran read out a pledge to the crowd to mark their protest against the murder of Gauri Lankesh.

The crowd wore Gauri Lankesh masks and held up flaming torches as they repeated the pledge.