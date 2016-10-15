By getting Mr. Jayarajan to put in his papers, Mr. Vijayan has taken the gathering wind out of the Opposition sails. If he had tarried, the Opposition would have gained the upper hand in the Assembly, which resumes its session on Monday.

He had done the same when the Opposition tried for a behind-the-scene settlement with the private self-financing medical college managements on the fee to be charged by them so that it could call off its indefinite fast before the Assembly. Mr. Vijayan saw through the game and brought them down in one shot, telling the managements that they had better do business with the government and not the Opposition and sending a clear signal to the Opposition that it cannot taken him for granted. In a sense, he acted in tandem with party general secretary Sitaram Yechury, who told the Chief Minister and party State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan early that Mr. Jayarajan cannot be spared given the seriousness of the charges against him.

That Mr. Balakrishnan was also on the same page as the CM and Mr. Yechury clearly helped. The significance of the manner in which he handled the episode lay in the way it would serve as a warning to his coalition partners and a kind of touchstone for future Chief Ministers.