Pharmacist-only rule puts govt in a bind

more-in

A recent order by the Kerala High Court upholding the contention of pharmacists that only qualified and registered pharmacists be allowed to dispense drugs in medical shops and health-care institutions is turning out to be a vexatious issue for the government.

The order could interfere with innumerable national health programmes, including the tuberculosis/ filariasis control programmes, school health programmes and importantly the non-communicable diseases (NCD) control programme, wherein field workers dispense medicines.

The order was in response to a petition filed by an individual pharmacist. Accused of violating the Pharmacy Act of 1948, the Health Department explains that its field workers are only “handing out” the drugs prescribed by a medical practitioner and not “dispensing” drugs in the true sense of the term. What seems to have irked the pharmacists is a circular dated June 24, 2016, issued by the Director of Health Services, that the drugs for NCDs be dispensed through subcentres, wherein Junior Public Health Nurses (JPHNs) may hand over drugs to registered patients.

The pharmacists point out that according to S 42 of the Pharmacy Act, only a registered pharmacist shall compound, prepare, mix or dispense any medicine on the prescription of a medical practitioner. The circular is a violation of the Pharmacy Act, they claim. On November 21 last year, the High Court, upholding the contention of the pharmacists, ruled that the DHS be directed to ensure that medicines are dispensed only by qualified pharmacists. The Health Department points out that the 1948 Act was framed at a time medicines were being compounded and dispensed.

“We began the NCD control programme in 2012. About 36 lakh people have registered under it, with at least half of them depending on the government supply of free drugs. We supply medicines through subcentres for people to have uninterrupted access to medicines. Strict instructions have been given that only drugs prescribed by the doctor be given to patients,” a health official told The Hindu. .

Pharmacists’ version

On the other hand, pharmacists say the government has been violating the Pharmacy Act and that pharmacists are not included in any of the national programmes. “Our job involves technical expertise and is not just about the handing over drugs. The government still follows the 1961 staff pattern. Over 60,000 qualified pharmacists are registered under the Kerala State Pharmacy Council but the government employs fewer than 2,000. The court order is applicable to the private health sector also,” general secretary of the Kerala Government Pharmacists’ Association K.M. Muraleedharan said.