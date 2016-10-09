Says issues pertaining to farm insurance scheme will be solved

Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar has asked officials to assess the loss incurred by farmers due to pest infestation in the paddy fields of Kuttanad.

He has asked agriculture officers to prepare a list of farmers who had suffered losses.

The Minister, who visited the fields on Friday, assured the farmers of compensating the loss. The issues pertaining to farm insurance scheme would be solved, he said.

Two districts excluded

Alappuzha and Pathanamthitta have been excluded from the weather-based crop insurance scheme prevailing in the State as extraneous causes contribute to crop loss in the two districts.

Delay in selection

The insurance scheme should be entrusted to the lowest bidder among companies, according to Central government guidelines. There has been some delay in selecting the company.

Farmers’ protest

The farmers have been protesting against the delay. A protest rally was organised earlier in the week by farmers under the aegis of Kuttanad Vikasana Samithi to highlight the loss suffered by farmers.

Kerala Agricultural University has been asked to study the invasive growth of weeds and widespread pest attack on the crop. Application of excessive dose of pesticides has been cited as a major reason behind the phenomenon, according to certain farm experts.