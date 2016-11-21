Director General of Prosecution C. Sreedharan Nair inaugurating the Universal Children’s Day celebrations at Government Higher Secondary School, Areekode, on Sunday.

Director General of Prosecution C. Sreedharan Nair has urged people to maintain vigil to protect children’s rights.

“Excesses against children can be prevented only if parents, teachers and the media join hands to build a strong defensive cover for them,” he said.

He was inaugurating the district-level celebrations of the Universal Children’s Day at Government Higher Secondary School, Areekode, on Sunday.

The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) and the school’s social work wing jointly organised the celebrations.

School principal T.K. Beeran presided over the meeting.

District Panchayat councillor P.V.A. Manaf was the chief guest. CWC member Najmal Babu Korambayil, experts A.V. Mohammed Ismail, T. Somasundaran, Noushad Rahim, Thomson Sebastian and Salam Panoli spoke. Child Welfare Committee chairman Shareef Ullath inaugurated a day-long legal study seminar. Several issues faced by the children and the legal protection they enjoy were discussed at the seminar.