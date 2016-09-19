Philanthropic intervention helps girl get new house

A small group of people at Pulamanthol near Perinthalmanna constructed a house for a girl who has been living in a tarpaulin shed along with her parents and siblings.

The collective named Care for Sneha built the house called Snehaveedu in three months after they begun the initiative.

Gandhian writer R. Surendran, popularly called Aarsu, and principal accountant general C. Gopinathan handed over the house key to Sneha at a brief function held on Saturday. Tears of joy welled up in the eyes of the people who witnessed the moment of love and care exhibited by the collective led by P. Raveendran, Associate Professor of Chemistry at Calicut University.

Sneha’s condition came to the notice of Dr. Raveendran when she passed her SSLC exams with full A-plus and won the President’s medal for Scout and Guides activities. Currently a Plus One student, Sneha had kept the trophies and medals she won in her neighbour’s showcase.

“I just discussed the matter with my friends, and we raised a fund through our connections using the social and conventional media,” said Dr. Raveendran.

The response from the people has been tremendous. “I was touched by the love and concern displayed by the philanthropists. There’s nothing like love for our fellow beings,” said Dr. Raveendran, thanking those

who chipped in for the cause. T.T. Ashraf Ali welcomed the gathering.