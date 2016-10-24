A group dance in progress on the final day of the district CBSE Sahodaya arts festival in Malappuram on Sunday.

Peevees Model School, Nilambur, appeared set to lift the overall championship when competitions in the CBSE Sahodaya arts festival continued into late evening at PES Global Future School, Puzhakkattiri, on the final day on Sunday.

When Peevees secured 953 points, St. Joseph’s School, Puthanangadi, was in the second position with 868 points and Airport School, Karipur, in the third position with 657 points.

Fourth place

Fatimagiri School, Nilambur, was in the fourth position with 558 points. Sainik School, Wandoor, secured the fifth position with 491 points in spite of having no senior secondary section to compete in the fourth category.

In the primary category, Peevees Model School, Nilambur, Goodwill English School, Pookkottumpadam, and Sainik School, Wandoor, won the first three places respectively.

In the upper primary category, Sainik School, Peevees Model School,

and St. Joseph’s School won the first three positions respectively.

In the high school category, Peevees Model School stood first, followed by St Joseph’s School and Fatimagiri School.

In the higher secondary category too, Peevees Model stood first, followed by St. Joseph’s School and Airport School in the second and third positions respectively.

Sahodaya president M. Jouhar said that the four-day arts festival had better participation of CBSE schools from the district.

