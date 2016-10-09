Secretary asked to appear before court for not filing status report on polluting units

The Kerala High Court has directed the Pollution Control Board (PCB) secretary to appear before it on October 14 in connection with a case pertaining to pollution-causing plywood manufacturing units. Though the case pertains to units in Vengola panchayat in Ernakulam, the court order will have wider ramifications since hundreds of plywood units are functioning across the State in violation of pollution control norms.

A Division Bench consisting of Chief Justice Mohan M. Shantanagoudar and judge Sathish Nainan issued the order on October 5 as the PCB had failed to file a status report as required by the court on the closure of pollution-causing units at Kuttippadom in Vengola panchayat. The court said that if the secretary did not appear before it and file the report, stringent action would be taken against him.

Filed in 2007

The order was issued on a petition filed by T.K. Kurien, a resident of Vengola, in 2007, seeking closure of the units, which, he said, were polluting air, water and land. The case had reached Supreme Court which directed the High Court to deal with it.

A Division Bench had ordered on March 17 this year that all plywood factories functioning without licences be closed down. The PCB had replied that notices for the closure of such industries had been issued. The court ordered on August 8 that steps to close down the units should be completed within 15 days.

It directed the board to submit a fresh report, within six weeks, after visiting each unit to verify whether it complied with the pollution control measures.

This apart, the government was asked to prepare an environment management plan for Vengola panchayat to contain the adverse impact of pollution. The mitigation measures are to be implemented by the wood-based industries individually and collectively.

Committee report

Earlier, a Central-empowered committee comprising experts, including environmentalists, was deputed to study the issue. The committee had submitted its report two years ago. According to the report, majority of plywood units were functioning without the mandatory permits.