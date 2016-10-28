The Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Academy in association with Chembai Music college here will offer a fitting tribute to Kathakali maestro late Kalamandalam Krishnan Nair by organising a week-long Kathakali festival beginning Sunday.

The festival will be held at the auditorium of Chembai Music College. Culture Minister A.K. Balan will inaugurate the festival on Sunday at 11 a.m. KPAC Lalitha, chairperson of Sangeetha Nataka Academy, will preside. There will be seminars, kathakali demonstrations, etc. on all days of the festival, which will end on November 5.

On Sunday, ‘Nalacharitham’ fourth day would be performed by Kalamandalam Gopi and Margi Vijayakumar. Nelliyode Vasudevan Namboothiri and Kottakkal Devadas will perform ‘Bakavadhom’ story on Monday. On November 1, ‘Balivijayam’ and ‘Kattalan-Damayanthi’ part of ‘Nalacharitham’ will be performed by artists Sadanam Krishnankutty and Kalamandalam Manojkumar. It will be ‘Kalyanasowgandhikam’ by Kalamandalam Balasubramanian and Kottakkal Nandakumar on November 2. On November 3, ‘Keechakavadhom’ will be performed by Kottakkal Chandrasekharan and Kalamandalam Rajasekharan.

‘Urvasi Sapom’ from ‘Kalakeyavadhom’ will be staged on November 3 by Peesappally Rajeev, Sadanam Sadanandan, Kalamandalam Arun Varier and RLV Pramod. ‘Lalitha,’ a part from ‘Krimeera Vadhom’ will be staged by Kalamandalam Shanmughadas on the next day.

It would be followed by complete enacting of ‘Nizhal Kuthu’ by Kalamandalam Unnithan, Oyoor Ramachandran, Hari R. Nair, Kottakkal Devadas etc. On the concluding day, ‘Ravana Vijayom’ by Madavoor Vasudevan Nair, and Kalluvazhi Vasu willbe staged, followed by ‘Abhimanyu’ by Dr. Sadanam Harikumar and party.