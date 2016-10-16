: The annual festival and pilgrimage week at the famous St. Paul’s and St. Peter’s Church on the banks of the Pampa at Parumala will be held from October 26 to November 2.

The festival will begin with the flag-hoisting ceremony on October 26. Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan Baselius Mar Thoma Paulose II will lead the ceremony on the church premises at 2 p.m.

The Catholicos will inaugurate the week-long annual pilgrimage to the tomb of St. Gregorios on October 27. Justice Surendra Mohan of the Kerala High Court will deliver the keynote address on the occasion. Youhanon Mar Chrisostomos, Metropolitan of the Niranom diocese, will preside over the function.

144-hour prayers

Youhanon Mar Polycarpus will inaugurate the 144-hour day-and-night prayers as part of the festival at 5 p.m.

Metropolitans will celebrate the holy Eucharist at the church in the morning on all days till November 2.

A free medical camp under the auspices of St. Gregorios Mission Hospital will begin at the Parumala seminary auditorium on October 28 forenoon.

Speaker P.Sreeramakrishnan will inaugurate the pilgrims’ congregation to be held at the sprawling church premises on November 1 afternoon. The Catholicos will preside over the meet.

The 114th feast of St. Gregorios will be held on November 2.

The Catholicos will lead the holy Eucharist at the church in the morning.

Separate processions

Believers from different parts of the State will reach Parumala in separate processions to offer prayers at the saint’s tomb on November 1 and 2.

Holy rasa

The annual church festival and pilgrim week will come to a close with the customary holy rasa at 2 p.m.

