Work on hospital block pending

Expressing concern over the delay in commencing work on the hospital block of the proposed Kasaragod Government Medical College, near Badiadukka, the hospital action committee is planning to launch an agitation to speed up the works.

Though the work on the academic block is going on in full swing, work on the hospital block has been pending despite the project being awarded to a Hyderabad-based construction company in January this year, Mahin Kelot, chairman of the Kasaragod Government Medical College Samara Samithi, said.

The authorities’ ‘lax attitude’ comes despite the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) approving Rs.68 crore for the hospital project in December 2015, he said.

Endosulfan victims

The district that came into being 32 years ago does not have a single medical college and people continue to rely on hospitals in Mangaluru and the Pariyaram medical college hospital for expert treatment, especially for the sizeable number of endosulfan victims who reel under undiagnosed health hazards.

The samithi had sent a delegation to the State capital city barely a month after the new Left Democratic Front government came to power in May and held discussions with the Finance and Health Ministers, who promised steps to speed up the work on the hospital block, Mr. Kelot said.

The samithi will convene an emergency meeting at 3 p.m. on November 19 at Ukkinadukka, where the proposed college is coming up, to chalk out ways to intensify agitation, he said, urging people to attend the proposed meeting.